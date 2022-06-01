Special Olympics KY ‘Summer Games’ returns this weekend

For the 27th time more than 900 athletes will be on campus Friday and Saturday

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Special Olympics Kentucky ‘Summer Games’ is returning to Eastern Kentucky University this weekend.

For the 27th time more than 900 athletes will be on campus Friday and Saturday to compete in gymnastics, soccer, swimming and more.

And this years games takes a step back to normal after the games were cancelled in 2020 and shortened in 2021 due to the pandemic.

More information including competition times can be found below.

WHEN Friday, June 3

Noon – Celebration video posts on Special Olympics Kentucky Facebook and YouTube platforms.

6:00 pm – Opening Ceremonies at the EKU Track

7:00 pm – Bocce, Swimming and Track competition starts

Saturday, June 5

8:00 am – Bocce and Track competition begins

8:30 am – Swimming competition begins

9:00 am –Soccer competitions begins

10:00 am – Gymnastics competition begins

Award ceremonies held throughout the day

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Olympic Town and Healthy Athletes Wellness Village Open