Special Olympics KY Athlete dies in car crash Sunday

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) -The Special Olympics Kentucky community is in mourning after one of its athletes and volunteer coaches was killed in a car crash Sundayafternoon.

The Woodford County Coroner has identified 40-year-old Eric John Klette of Florence, Kentucky as the person who died in the crash.

The coroner said Klette was at a Special Olympics soccer meet and was on his way home when the crash happened.

According to Versailles Police, officers responded to Midway Road near Aiken Road around 3 p.m Sunday for a report of a 3 car crash.

When officers arrived, they found Klette was driving one of the cars and died at the scene.

The driver of a second car was taken to UK hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police say they are still investigating the cause behind the deadly crash

Special Olympics Kentucky released the following statement:

“All of us in the Special Olympics Kentucky family are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of athlete Eric Klette yesterday in an auto accident as he returned home from a soccer tournament in Versailles. Eric was not competing in the tournament, but had travelled to support his team as a volunteer assistant coach. Our thoughts and prayers are with Eric’s family and all of the coaches and athletes who knew and loved him.”

– Special Olympics Kentucky

A go get funding campaign has been set up to help the family with burial expenses…you can find a link to donate here