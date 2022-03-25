Special Olympics Kentucky swim season opens at Falling Springs swim meet this Saturday

Two athletes who will compete as part of Team Kentucky at this summer’s Special Olympics USA Games will be in action at the meet

Versailles, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – More than 70 athletes from across Kentucky will compete when the 2022 Special Olympics Kentucky swimming season opens Saturday, March 26 at the Falling Springs Swim Meet at the Falling Springs Center in Versailles. Two swimmers who will represent the state as part of Team Kentucky at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games – Union’s Maddie Brinkman and Crestwood’s Justin Hale – will compete at the meet. The event begins with Opening Ceremonies at 8:45 a.m., with the first swim beginning at 9.

The Special Olympics Falling Springs Swim Meet is one of three qualifying meets the program will hold in Kentucky in 2021. The event is a lead-in to the State Summer Games meet that will be held June 4 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. Swimmers must compete in at least one of the qualifying meets in order to participate at the State Games.

For more information about the Special Olympics Kentucky Lakeside Swim Meet or about the swimming program, contact Special Olympics Kentucky Program Manager for Individual Sports Nick McKenzie at 502-695-8222 or via e-mail at nmckenzie@soky.org.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals eight years of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state, and national programs is offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports. In addition to its traditional sports competitions, Special Olympics also offers early childhood programming through the Young Athletes Program and medical screenings though the Healthy Athletes Initiative. Special Olympics Kentucky began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970 and has expanded to serve more than 8,300 athletes statewide annually. Special Olympics celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the global movement in 2018.