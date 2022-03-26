Kentucky Special Olympics holds first full swim meet since pandemic

Saturday, Kentucky Special Olympics held the meet at Falling Springs Center

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time in almost three years, Kentucky Special Olympics was able to hold its first full swim meet since the pandemic.

Saturday, 70 athletes, including two who will be representing Team Kentucky at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, competed in the Falling Springs Swim Meet in Versailles.

According to Individual Sports Program Manager Nick McKenzie, the athletes start training months ahead of time, some even year round, to participate in the meet.

According to McKenzie, it’s exciting to watch them grow as athletes, but also see them form lasting friendships with their teammates.

“It’s great to see these athletes grow and advance whether it’s socially coming out of their shell, or in their athletic form in the water. It’s awesome to see them there and see the growth. It’s exciting to be back after almost three years and have everyone back in the water and be here today,” said McKenzie.

The competition is a preliminary for the State Summer Games, which will be held in June at Eastern Kentucky University.