Special elections unofficial results

Unofficial results from Secretary of State Michael Adams.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Secretary of the State Michael Adams says voter turnout Tuesday was low, but he says that’s typical of special elections. He’s been tweeting out the unofficial results for the three races for the state legislature and it looks like republicans are leading for all three.

For the 22nd Senate district seat, Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer, Washington and parts of Fayette county voted between Donald Douglas (R), Helen Bukulmez (D) and Sindicat Dunn (I). This seat was left open after Tom Buford’s death in July 2021.

Douglas is leading by just over 6,000 votes with a total of 9,733 votes. Bukulmez has 3,725 and Dunn has 150. Douglas has over double the amount of votes as Bukulmez in every county except Fayette where Bukulmez leads 620 to 509.

The other two elections hope to fill two house seats.

Adair and Taylor counties chose between Michael “Sarge” Pollock (R), Eddie rogers (D) and Timothy Gordon Shafer (I) for the 51st district. John Bam Carney previously held this seat before he died in July 2021. Unofficial results show Pollock at 5,217 votes with Rogers about 3,500 behind at 1,700 votes. Shafer has 161.

In the 89th district, voters in Jackson, along with parts of Laurel and Madison counties, voted between Mae Suramek (D) and Timmy Truett (R) to fill the vacancy left by Robert Goforth who resigned in August. Truett has over three times the number of votes as Suramek. Truett has 3,859 votes versus Suramek’s 1,097.

Secretary Adams says these results are still unofficial as they still have to be reviewed by the Secretary of State office and advised for corrections if needed. He says the votes will then be sent to State Board of Elections for certification.