SPAM introduces figgy pudding flavor for holidays
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Since pumpkin spice SPAM was surprisingly popular a few years ago, the canned meat brand has introduced another…unique…holiday flavor — SPAM figgy pudding.
What is figgy pudding, you ask?
It’s a traditional British Christmas dessert made with seasonal spices, beef fat and dried fruit, so think spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.
SPAM figgy pudding could be a nice addition to your holiday charcuterie board — at the very least it will be a talker at your holiday party.
SPAM figgy pudding is available for purchase now for a limited time.
You can find it on Amazon, Walmart or SPAM websites.