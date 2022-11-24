SPAM introduces figgy pudding flavor for holidays

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Since pumpkin spice SPAM was surprisingly popular a few years ago, the canned meat brand has introduced another…unique…holiday flavor — SPAM figgy pudding.

What is figgy pudding, you ask?

It’s a traditional British Christmas dessert made with seasonal spices, beef fat and dried fruit, so think spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.

SPAM figgy pudding could be a nice addition to your holiday charcuterie board — at the very least it will be a talker at your holiday party.

SPAM figgy pudding is available for purchase now for a limited time.

You can find it on Amazon, Walmart or SPAM websites.