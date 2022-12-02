Southland community holds annual Christmas Tree lighting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On Friday, hundreds of people came to the Lexington Fire Department Station 12 for the annual Southland Association Christmas Tree Lighting.

The Lafayette High School choir and orchestra provided live music and entertainment. There were also cookies, hot chocolate, and of course, the main attraction, the Christmas tree lighting itself.

The Fraternal Order of Firefighters also collected new and unwrapped toys at the event, which benefits the organizations toy drive.

“It’s always important to think about the reason for the season and to think about important it is to give back to the community here. And so this is an opportunity for us to give back to our community here at Southland,” says Merrick Johnson of the Southland Association.

Famous characters also attended the event- including Santa Claus and Elsa from the movie “Frozen. ”