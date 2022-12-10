Southern Barker brings Santa Clause in for pet pictures

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Dozens of pets got the chance to meet Santa Saturday to tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

Santa was at the new Southern Barker location in downtown for a pet pictures event.

Southern Barker is a retail boutique, pet grooming and dog day care location all wrapped up into one.

The business hosts pet pictures with Santa annually as a chance to get to know their clients and to bring in the public for a unique experience.

“We get to be a part of their holiday. A lot of people use these pictures for their holiday cards, they’ll send them out, they’ll tag us in them. And it creates a relationship with us and something we really enjoy doing with them,” says Sarah Stewart, the owner of Southern Barker.

If you missed Saturday’s event, Santa will be back next Saturday for more free pet pictures from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.