Sources: Trump eyeing November campaign launch

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is apparently not the only Floridian considering a possible White House run.

Former president Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to announce a presidential bid for 2024 later this month.

That’s according to two sources close to Trump, who say Nov. 14 (shortly after the mid-term elections) is a possible date.

One source says the timing of the announcement could depend on how Republicans do at the polls.

Some top advisors have told Trump to make his declaration in a battleground state that he closely lost to then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020.

But others say Trump should stay put and make his statement in the Sunshine State, where he has strong support from GOP voters.

A Trump spokesman declined to comment on the matter.