Soulteenth kicks of SoulFeast Week

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The second annual Soulteenth brought people to Moondance Ampitheatre Saturday.

Soulteenth kicks off Soulfeast week, which is a ten day celebration of bringing the community together while celebrating black culinary chefs , farmers and restaurants.

The event included food trucks, live entertainment, and vendors.

Organizers say the event began after racial injustice increased during the height of the pandemic and this was a way they wanted to give back.

Soulteenth continued until 7 p.m. with a Juneteenth jubilee that followed at the African cemetery until 8:30.

