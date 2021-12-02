Somerset’s Elementary Education Bachelor program begins Fall 2022

The new program is offered at all of the community college campuses with a combination of in- person and zoom classes.

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) -Traditionally students at somerset community college graduate with a 2 year Associates Degree, and if they want to get an Education Degree, they have to transfer to a 4 year College or University to do so.

That’s not the case anymore, as achieving higher education is being made easier.

“I know that having this program now will change a lot of people’s lives” said Kaeli Pitman

Kaeli Pitman always wanted to be an Elementary School Teacher.

But as a Somerset Community College graduate, she would have had to transfer to a College or University further away from home to complete a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education.

“Right now I have a 7 month old baby boy, so traveling isn’t something that I can do” said Pitman.

But, with the new 2+2 Elementary Education Degree Program collaboration with Western Kentucky University, the University Center of Southern Kentucky and Somerset Community College…her dream can become reality.

It is giving people the chance to get an Associate’s Degree with the community college and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education through WKU, without having to physically go to WKU in Bowling Green.

“If I have to come to campus it’s no big deal and I still can be close to him and it’s just convenient and this is just something I’ve always wanted to do” added Pitman.

“They do become that ‘Hilltopper’ student right, their diploma when they graduate will be a Western Kentucky diploma, but they can do it all here” said Director of University Center of Southern Kentucky, Trent Pool.

It’s also an effort to help ease the teacher shortage seen across the Commonwealth.

“We know that there is a severe need for elementary school teachers and we want to help fill that need with young people who can start here at the community college and in four years get a WKU degree without ever leaving home” said President of WKU, Timothy Caboni.

Pitman hopes to fill that need as well.

“Before I got into this program everyone was like it’s hard to be a teacher, hard to get a job and then hearing that we do have the shortage, well you know if I can help with that, I’m going to do it.”

The program will start in Fall of 2022.

Students will need to complete certain pre-requisites to get into the program. More information can be found here.