Somerset police welcome new K-9

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Somerset police welcomed its newest member to the department, K-9 Joker.

Joker is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who was brought in from Mexico and is trained and certified in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, evidence recovery and tracking, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Officer Nick Taylor and Joker also recently completed a four-week training at Blue Drive K-9 in Cookeville, Tennessee, where the team focused on legal considerations, current case law applying to police canines and police canine psychology.

Taylor and Joker will be the second K-9 team at SPD, joining Sgt. Tim Miller and Bravo.