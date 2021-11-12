Somerset Police searching for missing 16-year-old

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Somerset are searching for a missing teen.

According to a post on the Somerset Police Department, Kendall Honeycutt has been missing since Friday, Nov. 5.

Honeycutt was last seen in Somerset at the Oakdale Village Apartments. She is 16-years-old, 5’3″ tall, has dark hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Honeycutt’s whereabouts should call Criminal Investigations Commander Capt. Joe Criswell at 606-678-5178 or 911 to report.