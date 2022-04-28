Somerset Nursing & Rehabilitation, LCRH residents knit hats for newborns

Group has been working throughout the pandemic to prepare dozens of hats for babies born at LCRH

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – At Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH), a welcome to the world message comes in a tiny, hand-knitted gift. Residents Vickie Tucker and Juanita Hampton, along with others at Somerset Nursing & Rehabilitation, have been working throughout the pandemic to prepare dozens of hats for babies born at LCRH.

“All babies born at our hospital receive a warm, knitted hat placed on them shortly after birth,” said Elizabeth Garland, Nurse Manager of Women’s & Children’s Services at Lake Cumberland. “Not only is the hat cute, but it’s important for their health. The hats help the newborns regulate their temperatures while they transition during skin-to-skin contact with their mothers, but they also add a unique element of compassion from our community members that is as special as each baby born at our facility.”

According to the LCRH, residents and staff at Somerset Nursing & Rehabilitation started a crocheting group in 2019 with both seasoned crocheters and brand-new ones to the craft.

“When the pandemic hit, this craft really helped keep some of residents’ hands and minds active during a very difficult time,” said Natalie Underwood, Activity Director at Somerset Nursing & Rehabilitation. “Staff and residents alike jumped at the opportunity and the goal to create these cute little hats for the babies at LCRH. We are so happy to finally be able to present our months of hard work and labor of love to the hospital.”

According to LCRH, the hospital welcomes nearly 1,000 new babies into the world each year from all-over South-Central Kentucky and is the primary provider of obstetric and gynecological services in the region. Services include a Level IIB Nursery, onsite pediatric-trained hospitalists from UK HealthCare’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital, experienced nurses and lactation consultants, and access to free breastfeeding and prenatal classes.

