Somerset High students headed for Solar Car Challenge

Solar Jumpers building a full-size, roadworthy solar car to drive from Texas to Colorado

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Project-based learning is leading the way in introducing young people to careers by engaging them in real-world and personally meaningful endeavors. Somerset High School’s engineering program has embraced this concept in establishing its first solar car racing team — the Solar Jumpers.

These team leaders represent more than 50 students who are working to plan, design, engineer and build a full-size, roadworthy four-passenger solar cruiser to compete in the 2022 Solar Car Challenge

They will travel to Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, in July, where they will drive their car from the Texas Motor Speedway to Colorado in a six-day road competition.

Not only are these students gaining engineering knowledge through real-world application, but they’re also gaining important soft skills that will be valuable in the workforce — training the Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Agency has promoted since being formed two years ago.

“We commend these SHS students for their drive and determination, as well as engineering teacher Brian Coleman and SHS administrators for helping these students chase their dream,” SPEDA administrators said. “We enjoyed their presentation to our board last week and encourage the community to support them as they raise money and awareness about this incredible project.”