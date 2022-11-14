Somerset High School football coach of over 20 years dies

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Condolences are pouring in for longtime Somerset High School football coach Robbie Lucas, who died over the weekend.

Lucas was part of the football program for more than 20 years and served as its head coach for the past 14 seasons.

In a Facebook post, Somerset High School Athletics said, “He led the briar jumpers to seven regional titles, a state runner-up and the school’s first football state championship. The legacy coach Lucas leaves behind and the impact he has had on the lives of the 100’s of players that had the privilege to call him coach cannot be overstated. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and briar jumpers everywhere.”