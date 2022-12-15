Somerset family knitting for newborns at local hospital

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Somerset family is spreading Christmas cheer through tiny, knitted hats and clothing for babies born at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

The Kaminski family — John (13), Isaiah (9), Anna (8), Daniel (5) and mother Lucia — recently delivered over 50 handmade accessories to moms and babies at the hospital, according to a press release.

“My kids loved the idea of doing this project and they created all the hats while I made the dresses,” said Lucia. “It really encourages them and makes them super happy knowing that babies will be wearing their creations. We did this out of love and are working hard to make another delivery of hats soon.”

Elizabeth Garland, the nurse manager of Women’s & Children’s Services at the hospital, said they’re thankful for the donations and families always love to have them for their newborn babies.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital welcomes around 1,000 babies into the world each year from South-Central Kentucky.