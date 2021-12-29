Somerset brings back end-of year celebration

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – After taking off a year to celebrate safely at home, the City of Somerset is bringing back its New Year’s festival and invites the community to ring in 2022 downtown.

The Light Up 2022 Bash begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Fountain Square and will include everything that made the first event a success — local food trucks, spirits vendors, a Prop Drop countdown, local music, and The Company Band, a high-energy ensemble that will play feel-good favorites into the new year.

“The Company Band really brought the party in 2019,” Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd said. “It was incredible to see hundreds of people dancing in the street downtown and celebrating as a community. We’re so excited to bring this event back this year and to complement The Company Band with a stellar lineup of local musicians.”

The local lineup includes performers who played the city’s festivals throughout the year. Tommy Minton & Friends, the house band, will play from 7 to 9:45 p.m. and will be joined by Cassie York, Jonathan New and Spooky Fox throughout the set. The Company Band takes the Horse Soldier Bourbon stage at 10 p.m. and will play until the festival ends at 12:30 a.m.

Fountain Square will be surrounded by local food, drink and spirits vendors, Ikerd said. A large tent with tables and seating will be available for anyone who wants to escape the elements. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Those who want to purchase alcoholic beverages must first purchase a $5 wristband, which will be sold at a central location in front of the fountain this year as opposed to the entrance gates.

“As always, safety is our No. 1 priority,” Ikerd said. “We are dedicated to ensuring everyone who consumes alcoholic beverages at our festival does so safely and legally. Please drink responsibly and make sure you have a safe ride home and don’t forget your ID.”

Anyone who needs a safe ride home from the festival will have one, thanks to a new sponsorship from The Law Office of Jeremy A. Bartley. Those seeking a ride should visit Bartley’s office, 35 Public Square, where a sign-up tent will be located.

This year’s festival will be emceed by Jeremy Taylor, owner of Taylor Leadership Group. Taylor’s work is dedicated to helping people grow at work and in life as a speaker and coach. He is a natural fit for leading the community into the new year, Ikerd said.

“Jeremy exudes so much positivity and passion, and truly believes in our mission of lighting up Somerset,” Ikerd said. “I am thrilled he agreed to serve as our emcee. I know he’s going to bring an incredibly fun vibe to the festival.”

The festival will open at 7 p.m., with the main entrance located at Judicial Center Plaza.

All roads leading into Fountain Square (East and West Mount Vernon, North and South Main) will be closed around the square, as well as North and South Maple from the intersection at Columbia Street to the Judicial Center parking lot. These roads will remain closed until the festival is over, all barricades are removed, and festival area streets swept.

North and South Central Avenue will remain open for thru traffic. The following roadways may be useful for detouring the festival area: Central Avenue, Limestone Avenue, Oak Street, Vine Street, Crawford Avenue, South Richardson Drive, Murphy Avenue, Jarvis Avenue, College Street and Barnett Street.

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said he looks forward to welcoming the community and celebrating the incredible accomplishments the city has had in 2021.

“This year has been challenging to be sure, but it’s also been incredibly special,” Keck said. “From record economic development and investment in our downtown to coming together as a community to find unique and innovative ways to get through the pandemic, we have a lot to celebrate. I look forward to greeting everyone at the square and counting down to another special year ahead.”

Click here for more information about the Light Up 2022 Bash, or follow @SeeSomersetKy on Facebook.