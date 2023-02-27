Some KY United Methodist churches are disaffiliating with denomination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, as of early 2023, 663 United Methodist churches remain in the state of Kentucky, but that number could decline as officials say many are choosing to disaffiliate with the denomination.

In 2019 the conference enacted a process where local churches can leave the denomination for reasons of conscience of a potential change in the requirements or provisions in the book of discipline regarding homosexuality.

Officials with the conference say this process was enacted after conversations started in 2019 about whether or not to allow people who are gay to be ordained within the denomination and whether or not pastors can perform same-sex marriages or not.

Local church members have been holding votes to decide if the church should leave.

Conference officials say those votes are based on if those church members believe the denomination’S 2024 conference is heading toward more inclusivity towards gay people or not.

In December of last year, 57 churches disaffiliated.

In total over the past 4 years, 80 churches have disaffiliated.

In response to the disaffiliations, the Resident Bishop of the KY Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church released the following statement:

“Throughout this season of disaffiliation, the Kentucky Annual Conference has acted in ways that have been fair and gracious toward congregations who have chosen to disaffiliate and clergy who have chosen to withdraw from The United Methodist Church (UMC). That posture will never change.

“It is also my hope that, as passionate spiritual disciples, we remain focused and continue our calling to offer salvation, love, peace, and justice to a world in desperate need of Jesus Christ.

“My prayer is that as we continue to journey through this season, we will follow three simple Wesleyan rules: Do no harm, do good, and stay in love with Christ.”

As of now, nothing has changed when it comes to the United Methodist stance on homosexuality.

According to the conference, the book of discipline states, the United Methodist church “does not condone the practice of homosexuality and considers this practice incompatible with Christian teaching.”

Abc 36 learned that the Versailles United Methodist Church held its vote Sunday night.

We reached out to the Senior Pastor of the church, who did not want to comment.