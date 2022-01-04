Some Disaster Recovery Centers to operate on rotating schedule

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/FEMA) – –Twelve Disaster Recovery Centers are part of a circuit and will operate on a rotating schedule.

The centers will be in one location for a week and move to another location for a week. Five other recovery centers will operate as a fixed location.

According to FEMA, hours for all DRCs are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time Monday through Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. local time Sunday, until further notice.

Twelve Disaster Recovery Centers will operate on a weekly rotating schedule:

CALDWELL COUNTY DRC#3, Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445

Reopening Jan. 12; closing Jan. 18

FULTON COUNTY DRC#5, Old Gibson Electric Membership Corp., 1702 Moscow Ave., Hickman, KY 42050

Reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22

MARSHALL COUNTY DRC#6, Joe Creason Community Center, 1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025

Reopening Jan. 12; closing Jan. 18

CHRISTIAN COUNTY DRC#8, Maddux Funeral Home, 338 E. Nashville St., Pembroke, KY 42266

Closing Jan. 5; reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22

HICKMAN COUNTY DRC#9, County Cooperative Ext. Services, 329 James H. Phillips Drive, Clinton, KY 42031

Closing Jan. 5; reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22

HART COUNTY DRC#10, Fairgrounds Building (without a fence), 2184 S. Dixie Hwy., Munfordville, KY 42765

Closing Jan. 5; reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22

LOGAN COUNTY DRC#11, Logan County Extension Services, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville, KY 42276

Opening Jan. 4; closing Jan. 9; reopening Jan. 21; closing Jan. 27

TAYLOR COUNTY DRC#12, Old Firehouse, 1563 Greensburg Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Opening Jan. 8; closing Jan. 13; reopening Jan. 25; closing Jan. 31

BARREN COUNTY DRC#13, Cave City Police Department, 103 Duke St., Cave City, KY 42127

Opening Jan. 4; closing Jan. 9; reopening Jan. 21; closing Jan. 27

OHIO COUNTY DRC#14, Community Center/Justice Department, 130 E. Washington, Hartford, KY 42347

Opening Jan. 4; closing Jan. 9; reopening Jan. 21; closing Jan. 27

MARION COUNTY DRC#15, 223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033

Opening Jan. 8; closing Jan. 13; reopening Jan. 25; closing Jan..31

LYON COUNTY DRC#16, Old Convention Center, 3311 Lee. S. Jones Park Road, Eddyville, KY 42038

Opening Jan. 8; closing Jan. 13; reopening Jan. 25; closing Jan. 31

FIXED LOCATIONS:

In addition, six other Disaster Recovery Centers will remain in one location on a fixed basis at the following sites:

WARREN COUNTY DRC#2

Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

MUHLENBERG COUNTY DRC#4

Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372

GRAVES COUNTY DRC#7

Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066

HOPKINS COUNTY DRC #17

Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408

HOPKINS COUNTY DRC #18

Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410

The Disaster Recovery Centers, operated by the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and FEMA, offer in-person support to survivors in the designated counties of Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.

FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs and how to apply with FEMA, and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs. Other Disaster Recovery Centers will open across the Kentucky disaster area in the coming days. To find the latest DRC information, open the FEMA App on your smart phone, click on “Talk to FEMA in person.” The DRCs are all listed with pertinent details. You also may visit the Disaster Recovery Center Locator online.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available at the recovery centers to assist survivors.

The centers are federal facilities and, under COVID-19 protocols, a face mask is required. If you do not have a mask, one can be provided.

Mobile Registration Center Locations

In addition to the newly opened Disaster Recovery Centers, Mobile Registration Centers are open to help residents apply for FEMA assistance and provide information about resources for survivors. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CST) daily. For an updated list of locations, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630.

You do not need to visit a center to apply with FEMA

If you are unable to visit one of the centers, there are other ways to apply: You can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

• A current phone number where you can be contacted.

• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

• Your Social Security Number.

• A general list of damage and losses.

• Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Feb. 11, 2022.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at www.twitter.com/femaregion4.