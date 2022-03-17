Solid Blue fans travel to Indianapolis to cheer on the Cats in the NCAA tournament

Kentucky men's basketball faces Saint Peter's on Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – March Madness is here! Kentucky Men’s Basketball is getting ready for their debut in this year’s NCAA tournament. Solid Blue fans made the journey to downtown Indianapolis to cheer the Cats on in Thursday’s big dance.

While the game may be at Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis, many say it felt like a home game for Solid Blue fans.

It’s the Cats first appearance in the tournament since 2019. Two fans tell ABC36 they drove from Louisville to spend the weekend with their favorite team, saying their UK roots run deep.

“My dad went to UK, my sisters went to UK, she went to UK, it just runs in the family so we’re big Bleed Blue,” said Aaron Jenkens. “We’re just excited, it’s been a couple years since the Cats have gotten to be at this point so we’re pumped to get back after it and see the beginnings of a championship run.”

