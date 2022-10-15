Solid Blue fans hope to add National Championship banner this season

Big Blue Madness marked the start of basketball season for many Solid Blue basketball fans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A tradition for Solid Blue basketball fans, Big Blue Madness – what most U.K. fans consider the unofficial start to the college basketball season.

“Christmas comes early, it’s Big Blue Madness,” say Jake and Elwood Blues, the Go Big Blues Brothers.

Solid Blue fans can barely contain their excitement for basketball season at this year’s Big Blue Madness. The fans are hoping this year is the year the Wildcats can get another National Championship to add a banner inside Rupp Arena.

“Y’all think this is the year for U.K.?”

“Knock on wood, barring injury,” says Jake Blues. “Should be a good season.”

“I want to win it all,” says Kessia Causey, annual Big Blue Madness attendee.

“Oh yeah, that’s what we want is to win it all,” says Solid Blue fan Ashley Moore.

The annual scrimmage for men and women’s basketball gives Solid Blue fans a chance to check out the new teams and their skills ahead of the competitive season. U.K. drawing from from all over the state, even from rival city Louisville.

“Are you Louisville fans?”

“No, no. That’s pretty easy to say,” says Jean Amick, a first-time Big Blue Madness goer.

“My earliest memories are my dad listening to U.K. radio before Cawood Ledford, he was listening to Claude Sullivan,” says Paul Amick, lifelong Solid Blue fan.

While there were some first-timers out, others have been coming for decades.

“I brought the kids out here for the first time so they could experience the Kentucky Wildcat atmosphere and you know, just show them what Kentucky basketball is all about,” says Moore.

“I’ve been coming here for thirty-something years now so I don’t forget it,” says Causey.

No matter the how old these fans are or how many times they’ve watched the madness, there’s one thing everyone has in common.

“Go Big Blue!”