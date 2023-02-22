Solid Blue fans excited to see alcohol sales at baseball, softball games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky baseball team brought in a win Tuesday night in the home opener game against Evansville. Solid Blue fans talking about more than just the excitement on the diamond as beer and seltzers are now being sold at Kentucky Proud Park.

On Friday, UK announced beer and seltzers could be sold during baseball and softball games. UK says sales will stop in the middle of the seventh inning for baseball games and middle of the fifth inning for softball games. Fans will be allowed to buy two drinks at a time with a valid ID.

“If the fans are responsible, if the program coordinators are responsible, it’ll be fine. You can go down to Rupp and have a beer so might as well do it other places too. Just let fans enjoy what they enjoy,” says Solid Blue fan Alicia Fletcher.

UK President Eli Capilouto says the pilot program will give the university a chance to see how the experience goes and will determine whether sales will be expanded into more seasons going forward. Many fans are excited about the new concessions offering.

“I think baseball and beer is kind of synonymous, sitting here watching a game, drinking a cold beer eating some peanuts and a hot dog. I think it will be great for especially like the casual fan to get them out here to cheer on the Cats,” says Sam Wicke, a UK Baseball season ticket holder.

UK’s baseball coach Nick Mingione is also happy to see the change come about, saying baseball is a social sport with a lot more downtime than others.

“The fact that it’s here and fans were able to do it. I’m just thankful that we have people in the ballpark and if that brings more people then so be it, tell them to come on,” says Mingione.

Every fan ABC 36 spoke to supports the sale of alcohol at UK games.

“It’s always irked me a little bit that people sitting in the luxury boxes at the football games can have alcohol but the rest of us common folk cannot so I think this is a step, an improvement, a step in the right direction,” says Charles Hite, a Solid Blue fan.

“You don’t have to worry about somebody sneaking something in or messing with stuff before they even come in, it’s going to be more controlled I think and it’s just an enjoyable drink for many people,” says Fletcher.

Some fans at Tuesday’s home opener think offering alcohol at games will help with turnout, especially for sports that typically have lower attendance.

“I’ve asked people if they want to go to a game and a lot of them will say ‘hey, I want to go drink a cold beer and watch baseball’ and I have to tell them not at UK, but I don’t have to do that anymore,” says Wicke.

Coach Mingione’s message to fans?

“Get rowdy, we want you to come out and support us.”