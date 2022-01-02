Solid Blue fans celebrate VRBO Citrus Bowl win

Solid Blue fans at Tin Roof Lexington reflect on UK's football season.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Solid Blue fans back here in Lexington were just as excited as the travelling fans in Orlando.

“Win or lose we always bleed blue, once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat,” says Taylor Faulkner, Solid Blue fan. “So we’re here to support them no matter the outcome. Go Cats!”

Solid Blue fans didn’t let the rain stop them from packing out Tin Roof Lexington for the VRBO Citrus Bowl.

“It brings a lot of energy, it makes it a little more exciting, makes you feel like you’re at the game when you can still be here in Lexington,” says Parker Wachs, Solid Blue fan.

“An atmosphere like this, you know, it’s always a lot more fun to be around people that also root for the Cats,” says Solid Blue fan Nick Grayson.

The atmosphere at Tin Roof only grew bigger as the Cats snatched the trophy from Iowa with a 20-17 win.

“We’ve been looking forward to this all year,” says Grayson. “Obviously, we have a really good team this year and it’s been a lot of fun for all the fans and everyone involved.”

Solid Blue fans say they’re ready for next football season and can’t wait to see what kind of recruits Head Coach Mark Stoops brings in this year.

“We just have a lot of star players, we’re excited about Will Levis coming back and so, you know he’s had an awesome season and I’m excited to see what he’s going to do next year,” says Wachs.