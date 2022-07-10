Solharvest Festival highlights produce from black-owned farms

It was held through a partnership with the brewery, Black Soil Kentucky, and Moody Mikes food truck.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A festival at Pivot Brewing in Lexington highlighted the importance of supporting local business owners.

The Solharvest Festival and farmers market featured about 14 vendors from Lexington, Bowling Green, and Shelbyville.

The food truck used produce from black-owned farms for a farm-to-table brunch.

There was also live music and food specials.

“I think if COVID showed us anything, it was to support local, shop local, support the local people in the community instead of going out to big corperations,” said organizer Devon Rollins.

“It’s very important, small businesses, we need local community support in order to survive, it’s the backbone of the community and its very important for people to show up for us,” said Michael Harris of Moody Mikes.

The brewery is planning another Solharvest Festival for August.