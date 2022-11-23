Soldiers to pay tribute to former president Taylor at wreath-laying ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Soldiers from Fort Knox will pay tribute to former President Zachary Taylor at a wreath-laying ceremony in Kentucky.

The Army post says the ceremony at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Fort Knox says that each year, the U.S. military puts a wreath at the gravesite of each deceased former president on the anniversary of their births.

Maj. Gen. Edward Merrigan Jr. is the commanding general of the 84th Training Command.

He will host the ceremony and an honor guard from his unit will assist with the wreath laying.

Taylor became the nation’s 12th president when he was sworn into office in 1849.