Solarize Frankfort completes first installation in Indian Hills neighborhood

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Solar Energy Society has announced the completion of its first solar installation in a Frankfort neighborhood.

Solarize Frankfort says the 16-panel array in the Indian Hills neighborhood will meet 95 percent of the home’s annual electricity needs.

It’s the first of many for the Solarize Frankfort campaign.

The group says it’s expected to save the homeowner $63 per month on electric bills.

The campaign focuses on accelerating the development of local renewable energy and works to remove barriers.

The city of Frankfort has a goal of using 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

The program is available to residents in Franklin County and the six surrounding counties.

To learn more or enroll in Solarize Frankfort, visit kyses.org.

The enrollment deadline is Aug. 11.