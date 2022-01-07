Snowy move-in day at the University of Kentucky

Even with Thursday's major snowfall, University of Kentucky students were moving back into residence halls Friday.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In anticipation of classes beginning again on Monday, University of Kentucky students began moving back into their residence halls on Friday.

Residence halls re-opened Friday morning at 9 A.M. for the spring semester and will be open for new and returning students to move in all weekend.

Michigan native Joe Meadows is the father of a student who transferred from the Naval Academy to the University of Kentucky this semester. He says the trip from Michigan Thursday night, even with the snow, wasn’t too difficult.

“We rented a van, and we had our own car to bring all the stuff in. Actually, we came in at about ten last night and it was really no trouble. Just a little slow when we got really close to Lexington, but after that, no stops, and we got straight to our hotel,” said Meadows.

He says even in the cold, wintry weather, the move-in process has been easy.

“So far, even with the snow, we’re from Michigan so we’re used to the snow, we’re used to the cold, this move-in day has been pretty fluid so far, pretty organized, we drive up, park right in front, we don’t have any other competition, and we’re getting this stuff in pretty fast so I’m pretty impressed,” said Meadows.

Brooke, a freshman at the University of Kentucky, says she and her family didn’t have any trouble traveling yesterday either.

“No, it wasn’t too bad, just a few hours, but it was good,” she said.

As a freshman, she’s not yet experienced wintry weather on UK’s campus. She says she’s excited for the semester to begin.

“Honestly, I’m excited to hang out and get my work done. I’m excited to hang out with my friends, I missed them over break,” she said.

Roads and walkways were cleared on UK’s campus to make sure students were able to move in safely Friday, and continue to do so over the weekend.