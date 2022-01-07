Snowstorm prompts Keeneland to move January sale start to Jan. 11

Preview days now scheduled Sunday and Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Due to the winter storm and hazardous travel conditions in Kentucky, Keeneland has shifted all operations related to its January Horses of All Ages Sale back one day and moved the start of the sale to Tuesday, Jan. 11. The sale will end Friday, Jan. 14. All sessions will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

The January Sale was previously scheduled to run Monday, Jan. 10 through Thursday, Jan. 13.

Keeneland announced Thursday that given transportation challenges and vanning and shipping cancellations due to the heavy snow, it was delaying the ship-in date for horses to arrive on the grounds from Friday to Saturday.

Preview days now will be held Sunday and Monday, Jan. 9-10.

“Our top priority is the safety of the horses and sales participants, and the delayed start to the sale will allow for their safe arrival and give consignors adequate time to show their horses,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “Our customers have been virtually unanimous in their recommendation to make this change.”

Keeneland has cataloged a total of 1,631 horses for the January Sale, which offers in-foal broodmares, broodmare prospects, newly turned yearlings, horses of racing age, stallions and stallion prospects. Click here for the online January Sale catalog.