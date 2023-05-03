Sneak peek at Woodford Humane Society’s Kenpuppy Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s Derby Week — but not lost in the shuffle is Woodford Humane Society’s Kenpuppy Derby that returns this Saturday.

A field of elite competitors will “race” for glory this weekend.

The video above is a look at the trackside training from today.

Eight adoptable puppies will hit the turf at falling springs park in Versailles to “race” to the finish line or wander in random directions, eat dandelions and whatever else happens.

Known as the Waddle for the Roses, the post time is 11:30 — but several events will begin Saturday morning at 10 including a hat contest, bingo, activities for the kids, and more.

It’s free to watch or $5 to take part in the games and activities.

The puppy competitors will also be up for adoption after the race!