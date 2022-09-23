Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week.

Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.

In a post on social media, Spalding says the school is infested with roaches, spiders and mice and appears to also have a nest of snakes living in the ceiling.

Henry Clay High School’s principal released a statement to ABC 36 in response to Spalding’s post.

It says in part:

“As the weather begins to turn cooler it is not uncommon for rodents and pests to find their way into buildings. Each fall, our buildings and grounds maintenance teams work proactively to lay traps and spray repellent. Additionally, last week, our building was evaluated and treated by professional exterminators as part of the district’s ongoing maintenance protocols. We will continue to take all steps necessary to ensure that henry clay high school is a welcoming place to learn — and work.”