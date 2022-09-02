Snag a $3 movie ticket for National Cinema Day!

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — If you don’t have any Labor Day plans, here’s an idea that’s easy on your wallet.

Movie attendance hasn’t bounced back after the pandemic, so theaters across the country are trying to lure back audiences.

Saturday, you can catch a flick on the big screen for just a few bucks!

Major chains like AMC and Regal are pulling out all the stops for National Cinema Day.

Tickets for all shows will be just $3.

You can find a participating theater near you on the website nationalcinemaday.org.

As a bonus, AMC tweeted it will be offering a drink-popcorn combo for $5.