Smash Mouth to still perform at World Chicken Festival in London, Ky.

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The show will still go on for Smash Mouth at London’s World Chicken Festival despite the recent loss of the group’s former lead singer.

Smash Mouth is scheduled to take the Stage of Stars at the festival on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m.

“Yes the ‘Show will go on'” a post on the World Chicken Festival‘s Facebook page reads.

Steve Harwell, the band’s former lead singer who helped co-found the group in 1994, died Monday at his Idaho home from liver failure. He was 56.

“Today, my heart goes out to Steve’s family and friends,” said Zach Goode, lead singer of Smash Mouth since March 2022. “Although we never met personally, I have an enormous amount of respect for what he accomplished and the legacy that he left behind. Steve was a legend. Smash Mouth songs have been the soundtrack to so many people’s lives and I’m honored to care for them in my own little way, even if only for a while. I love singing these songs every night and carrying on the spirit of rock n roll in front of the best fans in the world. I will continue to try, in my own way, to honor what Steve and the band have created. These songs deserve to live on and be heard. Thank you all for your continued support and may Steve find the rest he deserves. I thank you for listening.”

Other events at the festival include a Col. Sanders Lookalike Contest, karaoke, Chicken Trickiin’ Trivia, a Chicken Cook-off Challenge and more. It runs from Sept. 21-24.

To see all the details, head here: World Chicken Festival in London, Ky.