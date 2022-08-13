Small Town America Festival highlights Mt. Sterling’s downtown charm

The event included a talent show, corn hole tournament, and more than 50 hand-made craft vendors.

MT STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- In Mount Sterling, hundreds ventured out into downtown for the annual Small Town America Festival.

There was also a farmer’s market, a car show, and live music. During the festival, Sterling Health Care held a health fair, offering blood pressure checks and information about programs.

City leaders say the event is a great way to highlight everything Mt. Sterling has to offer.

“It is a great way to celebrate our downtown, which is gorgeous. A lot of work has been done to revitalize. It just showcases the beauty of our town, but also the fun of our people. We just have a lot of fun here and we want to share it with everyone else. We think we have a really great small town,” said Mt. Sterling Tourism Director Tracy Pearce.

This was the 15th year the festival has been held.