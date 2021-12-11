Small private plane with two on board crashes in Lincoln County

The FAA says the plane went down in a wooded area around 5:00 p.m.

CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A small private plane with two people on board crashed in a wooded area in Lincoln County on Friday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The names of the occupants weren’t immediately available.

According to the FAA, the Beech V35 fixed wing single-engine plane is registered to Ron Eldridge Properties LLC out of Nicholasville.

According to the flight tracking website, flightaware, the plane took off at 11:03 a.m. Friday from Okeechobee County, Florida. The site says the plane was tracked over Baxley, Georgia at 2:26 p.m., and was last seen outside Danville, Kentucky at 4:51 p.m.

A Boyle County dispatcher says the plane was apparently trying to land at the Danville-Boyle County Airport at the time of the crash, not far from Crab Orchard in Lincoln County.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash.