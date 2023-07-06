Small plane leaving Louisville crashes in Indiana cornfield, no injuries reported

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WTVQ) — A small plane leaving from Louisville, Kentucky crashed in the middle of a cornfield in Indiana Thursday morning.

Miraculously, both passengers on board weren’t injured, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls told ABC affiliate WHAS.

The plane left Louisville around 7 a.m. and was heading north over Hanover, Indiana, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight data. The plane made several loops above the town before returning to Bowman Field.

However, for unknown reasons, before the plane made it back to Louisville, it crashed in a cornfield just off Port Road near Middle Road in Jeffersonville around 8:22 a.m.

The plane is a Diamond DA20-C1 owned by Flight Club 502, WHAS said. The nonprofit is based out of Bowman Field and teaches young teens about aviation.

It’s unknown if any students were flying the plane at the time of the crash.

The registration number of the plane is N988CT, Huls said.