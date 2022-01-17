Small fire inside Lexington Ice Rink Saturday

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People enjoying some ice skating last night at the Lexington Ice and Recreation Center had quite the scare when a small fire started inside the building

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews responded to the call around 9:17 p.m. Saturday.

The department says when they arrived everyone had evacuated from the building…and they were able to put out the fire with the help of the buildings sprinkler system.

The Fire Department says one girl did suffer minor injuries but was treated at the scene.

