Small fire damages home on Hays Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A small fire damaged a home on Hays Boulevard Friday morning.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were called at 6 a.m. for a small fire and smoke at a home on Hays Boulevard.

Crews extinguished the fire and said everyone made it out of the home safely.

The cause is still under investigation.