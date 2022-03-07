Small businesses invited to ‘Take Home Job Fair’

The Lexington Public Library is hosting its third free job fair.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Lexington Public Library invites local businesses to participate in its spring Take Home Job Fair in early April. According to the Lexington Public Library, participation is free for employers. The library says the Take Home Job Fair is a great opportunity for employers to seek prospective employees.

To participate, Lexington area employers should send a one-page document listing their open positions along with an application website to Lori Davis at workforce@lexpublib.org. This information has to be in by March 15, 2022. The library says employers may wish to provide small promotional items as giveaways.

The first two Take Home Job Fairs last October and January were extremely well-received by employers and job seekers alike, says the Lexington Public Library. The library says it will continue to encourage the development of its community’s workforce.

For more information on job and career services available through the Lexington Public Library, click the link HERE or visit the social media pages @lexpublib.