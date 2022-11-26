Small business owners encourage shoppers to spend locally

The Kentucky Retail Federation is also encouraging people to shop local throughout the whole season

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Since 2010, Small Business Saturday has been held annually to encourage people to support local shops and stores. On Saturday, local businesses welcomed dozens of customers in for a much needed boost.

Terry Cunningham and his wife began their small business “Joy Nuts” one year ago. They’re one of several businesses at Greyline Station.

“We have gourmet candy, pecans and also almonds, so we are delighted to share them and make them all here in the market,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham says as a small business, they rely on community support.

“Especially with the delivery costs for our goods, or even purchasing the raw materials. Those things, they are a part of the business equation. We have to factor in to see how we can be able to modify and adjust accordingly,” says Cunningham.

On Small Business Saturday- hundreds of people were out shopping for the holidays.

“We’ve got some good gift items for Christmas and then we also went a popcorn place and got some gourmet popcorn,” says shopper Diane Monahan.

Monahan and her family are part of the 60.4 million people that are expected to shop on Small Business Saturday, according to the National Retail Federation.

“It’s important to make sure they thrive and if we can be small part of that, then it’s wonderful,” says Monahan.

The Kentucky Retail Federation is also encouraging people to shop local throughout the whole season.

At Greyline Station, businesses are hoping shoppers do just that.

“We’ve got lots of shops that have a lot of different unique stuff that you can’t really find anywhere else. So it’s not the same as going to your big huge stores,” says events and marketing director Kathryn Burzynski.

With the holiday season continuing, businesses say they hope to see more people spend their money locally.

Daylen garcia”I know everyone has a vision and their trying to succeed it through their small business. So you going out and supporting them makes a world of difference and it helps them grow,” says Daylen Garcia, the owner of Virtuous Lotus.

Some businesses are offering online sales to help provide a boost.