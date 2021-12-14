Small business damaged by fire Monday night in Nicholasville

Fire in basement storage area may have been electrical: Fire Marshal

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A small business in downtown Nicholasville was damaged by fire Monday night (click to view).

According to Nicholasville Deputy Chief Fire Marshall David Johns, the fire at CNC Bakery at 615 N. Main St. was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Johns described it as a “small fire in the basement involving storage and electrical.”

Firefighters are stationed a short distance away and arrived quickly to extinguish the blaze.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported, Johns said.

The cause is under investigation.

Nicholasville firefighters were joined by the Jessamine County Fire District. When crews arrived, they found moderate smoke showing from the two-story residential conversion. The fire was contained to the basement, according to the department.

Light to moderate smoke filled the structure, but no fire extended beyond the basement, firefighters said. The bakery will be closed until repairs are made, but “we are optimistic they will reopen soon. CNC is a big supporter in our community so help them out when they get reopened,” the fire department said in a social media post.