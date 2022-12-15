Small accident on runway at Blue Grass Airport after private plane has mechanical issue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A small mishap with a private plane that had mechanical issues delayed flight arrivals and departures at the Blue Grass Airport for a couple of hours.

According to a spokesperson with the airport, the plane had an issue with collapsed landing gear and is on the runway about to be towed away. The spokesperson said that will happen within about 10 minutes of publishing time.

No one was injured.