Slots available for Lexington’s Summer Youth Job Training Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Summer Youth Job Training Program has additional slots available for youth applicants. This program provides workforce training opportunities for 300 Lexington youth who are rising 10th, 11th and 12th-grade high school students in collaboration with Lexington’s business and community-based partners.

Participants will work up to 20 hours per week and earn $15 per hour. They will be paid by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government. The Summer Youth Job Training Program will run for six weeks, from June 13 through July 22. Youth workers who complete the onboarding process are assigned to their worksites and are responsible for contacting their job site supervisor before their start date.

Open registration will take place on Wednesday, May 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Audrey Grevious Center, 1177 Harry Sykes Way. Job slots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Students must bring documentation for Form I-9 (attached) and bank routing and account number for direct deposit. Applications will be processed on-site.

For more information, contact Jason Morgan at jmorgan@lexingtonky.gov or (859) 280-8003.