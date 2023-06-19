Slim Chickens opens 1st restaurant in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington has a new restaurant located on Waller Avenue.

Slim Chickens opened Monday.

The chain, which offers tenders, wings, sandwiches and house sauces is the first in the city.

Houchens Food Group recently expanded its portfolio with its first Slim Chickens location in Bowling Green in 2021, added its second Bowling Green location, acquired three Tennessee locations last year, and is now expanding in Kentucky.

Aside from bringing its famous fried chicken and southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Lexington will also make an economic impact with over 100 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.

The Lexington restaurant is located at 525 Waller Avenue.