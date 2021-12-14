Slide repair set for KY 1993 (Lawrenceville Road) in Grant County

Work will require closure

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A slide project begins this week on a section of KY 1993 (Lawrenceville Road). Work will begin tomorrow, Dec. 15, and continue until Friday, Dec. 17.

From KY 22 to Bennet Road (0 – 2.8 mile-marker), the road will be closed to traffic. Local traffic will have access. Work is weather-dependent. Motorists should seek an alternate route during the closure.

