Slide repair begins Monday on Clay road; another road to be one lane

Portion of U.S. 421 and Chat Branch Road in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of two road projects in Clay County.

A slide repair/realign project is scheduled to begin on Monday, December 6 on a portion of U.S. 421 (mile point 13.225) and Chat Branch Road in Clay County.

Chat Branch Road will be closed to traffic from the junction with U.S. 421 for a distance of 0.1 miles toward its intersection with Chop Bottom Road.

Traffic will be detoured along U.S. 421 North to Chop Bottom Road. The detour will be signed to direct traffic through the detour.

This project is to repair the roadway slide on U.S. 421 South (13.200) and to realign the approach to Chat Branch Road for better sight distance and entry. The closure of Chat Branch will extend into Spring, 2022.

KY 80 in Clay County will be reduced to one lane from the north exit of Hal Rogers Parkway (mile point 7.411) to the intersection of KY 80/U.S. 421/KY 11/KY 2076 (mile point 7.537) beginning Wednesday, December 1 at 12 p.m.

The lane closure is to construct an island at the intersection, and is expected to end Friday, December 3 at 5 p.m. It is a part of the ongoing US-421/KY-80 widening project.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area. The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.