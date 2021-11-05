Six years later, fallen Richmond police officer continues to be honored

Friday, the Richmond Police Department held a ceremony for Officer Daniel Ellis, who was fatally shot in 2015

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officer Daniel Ellis continues to be remembered by his fellow officers and community six years after his death.

Friday, the Richmond Police Department held a wreath-laying ceremony for Officer Daniel Ellis, who was shot in the head six years ago on November 6, and died two days later. He was just 33 years old.

The ceremony happens annually, and according to Ellis’ wife, Katie Ellis DeSimone, the ceremony continues to be emotional for her.

“Honestly, it seems like yesterday. But then it also seems like a lifetime ago, so I wasn’t really sure how I was going to feel coming out here. Anytime the police car is in front of this station it zaps you right back to that moment,” said DeSimone.

Officers and guests at the ceremony participated in a moment of silence for Ellis and his family after a wreath was laid in front of his patrol car.

“Wounds heal, but scars never go away,” said DeSimone, “the mark people have on your life, it never disappears. You just learn to live with the grief. We’ll always miss him, we’ll always love him, and he was a huge part of my life.”

According to DeSimone, it’s the community of Richmond, whom she says has come alongside her and their son Luke, that’s helped her over the years.

“The way the community has just never forgotten him, they’ve been able to go along that healing journey with me. And we’ve learned to adapt that he’s not here but that doesn’t make his impact any different from when he was here. The impact he had on this community will last forever,” said DeSimone.

DeSimone says their son, Luke, who was three years old at the time of Ellis’ end-of-watch, is now nine.

“He’s grown into such a wonderful young man. He’s truly a Daniel here on this earth with me every day…I’m so thankful for that blessing.” said DeSimone.

Richmond Chief of Police Rodney Richardson, who worked with Ellis for five years, says Ellis was an exemplary police officer.

“He was the ideal police officer. He treated people with respect. We hear people say ‘all I want is for police officers to be treated right.’ He was that guy. He treated people the right way, and they remember that,” said Chief Richardson.

According to Richardson, the ceremony is still emotional for him after six years.

“I don’t think it gets any easier. I think it’s a good opportunity for officers to pay their respects to him,” said Chief Richardson.

The annual Officer Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K will be held Saturday, November 6, the anniversary of his end-of-watch. The 5K will be at White Hall State Park in Richmond.