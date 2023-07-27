Site announced for 34 homes in Floyd Co. for flood-impacted Kentuckians

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced $2 million from the Community Development Block Grant program to buy two vacant lots in Prestonsburg to build 33 new homes and rehabilitate one vacant home.

The homes will be for Kentuckians impacted by floods in 2021 and 2022 in Floyd County.

One site is a 27-acre lot for 20 single-family homes. The other site is a 7-acre lot for 14 single-family homes.

The new homes will be located along Cliff Road and Old Cliff Road out of the flood plain, according to Beshear.

“We knew recovering from the floods would take years,” said Floyd County Judge/Executive Robbie Williams. “As we approach the one-year anniversary of the floods, we’re here announcing a new housing community in Floyd County. We’re still standing, and we’re building a better future for our people. We thank Gov. Beshear and all those who have helped us as we continue to rebuild and recover.”

Once the land is acquired, Beshear will announce funds to help Floyd County build water, sewer, sidewalk and road infrastructure on the lots. After the infrastructure is installed, the Mountain Housing Corporation will construct the 33 new homes and rehabilitate the one vacant home.

“We celebrated a lot of good news today in Prestonsburg,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “We have more good news coming, and a lot of reasons to hope. We are grateful for these funds and will keep building a better future for our people.”