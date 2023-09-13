Sirens destroyed by tornados in Mayfield in 2021 finally restored

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nearly two years later, sirens that were destroyed by the 2021 Mayfield tornados have finally been restored.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Graves County Emergency Management announced Wednesday that the nearly $90,000 project has been completed.

“The new sirens will ensure, even in extreme storm events and wind, that the surrounding area will maintain public access and early warning services necessary for public safety,” said Graves County Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner.

The costs will be covered by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC is a cost-share project in which FEMA covers 75 percent while non-federal sources provide the remaining 25 percent), according to a press release.

The county, and Mayfield specifically, experienced devastating damage and loss due to the straight-line winds and tornadoes in December 2021.

The sirens used in an early warning system were included in that damage.