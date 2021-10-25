Single-parents, vets job training, housing program soon to kick off

The Workforce Pathway at Kit Carson Commons Scholar House OPENS, Accepting Applications NOW

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky River Foothills Development Council soon will open a new, cutting-edge program that will deepen its mission of assisting families and individuals to achieve self-sufficiency by working with partnering organizations and providing direct services.

The Workforce Pathway at Kit Carson Commons Scholar House, many years in development, will open by November 2021.

This innovative program will promote self-sufficiency and economic stability for program participants — residents and non-residents — who will be better positioned to secure gainful employment based on the educational supports, social services, and workforce training that they receive at The Workforce Pathway at Kit Carson Commons, located at 4460 Kit Carson Drive in Richmond, Ky.

There are three major components of this program: Affordable Housing, Education Support, and Workforce Development.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

The residential component of this program, also a Scholar House program, is open to eligible full-time, single-parent students in an approved post-secondary institution (including technical colleges and online programs). Priority is given to single parent military service members and veterans who are attending school full-time.

Through the residential Scholar House program, generational poverty will be addressed by providing single-parent college students with wraparound supportive services for them and their children to help ensure their successful graduation.

There are 30 beautiful two and three-bedroom apartment homes, of which three are fully-handicap accessible living quarters and one is for hearing impaired persons. Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, washer & dryer, microwave, laminate flooring, storage room, computer lab, green space, designated parking lot and campus shuttle access.

Although located on land leased at Eastern Kentucky University and prioritizing student parents, this program is not a form of student-housing. Winterwood, Inc. provides property management and ensures the program’s compliance with funding regulations.

EDUCATION SUPPORT

The Workforce Pathway at Kit Carson Commons Scholar House is a combination of education supports with access to housing, high quality child care, and workforce development supports, all of which are interdependent. Residents will receive supportive services aimed at assisting them meet their goals. Residents receive case management, workshops, and access to various programs including academic tutoring, parenting skills, management of family resources, financial literacy, nutrition, employment assistance and access to community based services.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

In addition to providing services to program residents, non-residential workforce training opportunities will be available beginning in January 2022 to unemployed and under-employed members of the community. Courses will be taught by the EKU Workforce Development Department and will focus on soft skills and workplace safety. Staff will train participants for careers in industry, manufacturing, warehousing, and shipping/ distribution. Through this program, the community will benefit from the presence of a trained workforce that is ready to fill job openings for existing and new employers. Adult Education classes will also be taught to prepare individuals for taking the GED.

There are three training rooms, study areas, space for mock interviews, and a participant workroom with computers, printers, and other items needed for assembling resumes and completing program assignments within the workforce development training center.

FUNDING

The Workforce Pathway at Kit Carson Commons Scholar House has been made possible by support from the Kentucky Housing Corporation, Fahe, Eastern Kentucky University, the City of Richmond, and Ohio Capital Corporation.

For more information or to apply call 859-408-7025 or email Jackie Dean at jdean@foothillscap.org. Additional information, including an application can be found online at https://foothillscap.org/workforce-pathway-at-kit-carson-commons/

KRFDC, a community action agency serving Clark, Estill, Madison and Powell counties has been committed to improving the community and promoting self-sufficiency since 1962. The agency provides a comprehensive range of services for families and individuals.